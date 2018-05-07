A year after Pokemon Go Fest’s disastrous Chicago debut—attendees could barely even play the game—the event is coming back. Today, developer Niantic announced 2018's Pokemon Go Tour across Japan, Germany and the U.S. between June 30 and July 1. Good luck guys!
