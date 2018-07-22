Shigenori Soejima is one of the great artists working in video games, and classics like Persona and Catherine just wouldn’t have been the same without his vision.



This short documentary by Archipel is a must for fans of his stuff, going into his history with Atlus, his primary inspirations and how he approaches his art.

There’s a lot of talk about Persona and Catherine (including the upcoming Catherine: Full Body), obviously, but there’s also room for a quick section on Atlus’ next new thing, Project Re Fantasy.

If this gets you in the mood for more chats on the creation of Persona 5, the same folks who put this video together also made this little film last year with series boss Katsura Hashino, who visits a number of actual locations (most of them right outside Atlus’ office!) that inspired the world of Persona 5.