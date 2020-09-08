A Very Dashing Han Solo

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Yeeky Zhang is a Chinese student who has reimagined Star Wars from the ground up, taking inspiration from both the middle ages and steampunk and ending up with something that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Final Fantasy XII.
You can see more of this idea—and of his work in general—at his ArtStation page.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
DISCUSSION