Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

A Very Dashing Han Solo

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Save
Illustration for article titled A Very Dashing Han Solo
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Yeeky Zhang is a Chinese student who has reimagined Star Wars from the ground up, taking inspiration from both the middle ages and steampunk and ending up with something that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Final Fantasy XII.

Advertisement

You can see more of this idea—and of his work in general—at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Fluffy
Dyson V7 Fluffy
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
undefined
Illustration: Yeeky Zhang
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

I Can’t With These Confusing Xbox Names

Among Us' Improbable Rise To The Top Of Twitch

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION