A Very Dashing Han Solo

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Yeeky Zhang is a Chinese student who has reimagined Star Wars from the ground up, taking inspiration from both the middle ages and steampunk and ending up with something that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Final Fantasy XII.



Advertisement

You can see more of this idea—and of his work in general—at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Advertisement

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Advertisement

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang

Advertisement

Illustration : Yeeky Zhang