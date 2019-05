For their upcoming wedding, catsdotcom and her fiance decided to skip traditional toppers and go straight to some custom Amiibo.



Super cute! Can’t wait for the day after the wedding, when the Tom Nook Amiibo appears behind them to start collecting his dues.

The figures were done by diyCrossing, who sells a bunch of custom Animal Crossing stuff on their website (though be warned, custom Amiibo like this aren’t currently available).