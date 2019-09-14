Hello! This week we watch get killed by Minecraft creepers, discuss why gingerbread people need a toilet, get puked on, learn more about Apple Arcade, date Colonel Sanders and say goodbye to a telephone pole.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Why do they have a toilet? What is coming out of them?
Wonderful reporting on a terrible situation. I hate how often stories like are popping up on Kotaku.
Just finished this a few nights ago and I agree. A great campaign that rivals any previous Gears game. And those last two chapters...oh boy. Can’t wait to see what happens in Gears 6.
Sometimes it’s better not knowing...
Is this is a good omen or a bad omen?
Tweets!
Creepers are assholes.
#SaveThePole2019
After seeing this tweet, I tested it out and yeah, the tracks stay for a long time. I don’t know why this impresses me so much, but it does.
News From The Past Week
- Pewdiepie Rescinds $50,000 Pledge To Jewish Charity After Fans Spread Conspiracy Theories
- Project Resistance Is The Latest Resident Evil Game
- Apple Arcade’s Upcoming Game Lineup Is Pretty Impressive
- Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Osaka Game Company With Arson
- Mortal Kombat 11 Rookie Steamrolls Evo Champion SonicFox To Win Major Tournament
- Borderlands 3's Review Situation Sure Is Strange
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
I love that they just decided to completely change the combat system after years of successful games. That’s brave and honestly, it looks cool.
The brands are invading visual novels. Run!
Is it weird how magic just straight up exists in The Sims franchise?
One day I will finish the original Darksiders and start playing the other games. I promise.