Hello! This week we watch get killed by Minecraft creepers, discuss why gingerbread people need a toilet, get puked on, learn more about Apple Arcade, date Colonel Sanders and say goodbye to a telephone pole.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Why do they have a toilet? What is coming out of them?

Wonderful reporting on a terrible situation. I hate how often stories like are popping up on Kotaku.

Gears 5 Campaign: The Kotaku Review Gears 5 has the longest and most ambitious campaign that Gears of War has ever done and, for the…

Just finished this a few nights ago and I agree. A great campaign that rivals any previous Gears game. And those last two chapters...oh boy. Can’t wait to see what happens in Gears 6.

Sometimes it’s better not knowing...

Is this is a good omen or a bad omen?

Tweets!

Creepers are assholes.

#SaveThePole2019

After seeing this tweet, I tested it out and yeah, the tracks stay for a long time. I don’t know why this impresses me so much, but it does.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

I love that they just decided to completely change the combat system after years of successful games. That’s brave and honestly, it looks cool.

The brands are invading visual novels. Run!

Is it weird how magic just straight up exists in The Sims franchise?

One day I will finish the original Darksiders and start playing the other games. I promise.