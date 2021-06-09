A Reminder That The Last Of Us Part II Was Also Beautiful

Alexandria Neonakis is a freelance artist who has worked on stuff like the Uncharted and Last of Us series.

We’ve featured her work previously when covering those games, and even published a guest editorial where she explained The Last Of Us’ interface, but somehow never gave her her own showcase, so we’re fixing that tonight.

Her work on The Last Of Us II in particular is some of my favourite stuff from the past few years, a reminder that a game that’s so famous for its violence and cruelty could also have moments of real human beauty, so this is a real pleasure.

You can see more of Alexandria’s work at her website.

Fine Art is a series celebrating the work of video game artists. If you’d like to be featured, feel free to get in touch!

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration : Alexandria Neonakis