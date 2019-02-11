A player at last weekend’s national Hokuto no Ken tournament in Japan had time to finish his drink while waiting for his opponent’s lengthy combo to end. The niche fighting game, developed by Arc System Works in 2005, has become known for its over-the-top and infinite combo-heavy competition.
