First announced at last year’s E3, A Plague Tale: Innocence is back this year to remind us all that rat fiction is super disgusting.



Like, of all the terrible things that happen in The Witcher 3, the tale of a woman who can’t scream because rats have crawled down her throat was easily the most disturbing. And here we have a game about nothing but loads and loads of medieval rats.

Described officially as a “seamless blend of adventure and stealth gameplay, deeply embedded in dark medieval mystery”, it’s set in 14th century France at the height of the black death. And appears to be taking some very video game liberties when it comes to rat behaviour.

A Plague Tale is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.