France’s Philippe Lacheau is directing and starring in a live-action version of the detective manga and anime City Hunter. Let’s have a look at some of the still images floating around online.



The original manga debuted in 1985, spawning an anime as well as a live-action film by the same name starring Jackie Chan.

Its latest adaptation comes from France, where City Hunter is known as Nicky Larson, the localized name for main character Ryo Saeba.

Here are the some of the promotional pics and production photos from the film, which will be released next February in France.

