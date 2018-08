Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Reo

When you think of typical Yu-Gi-Oh! playmats, you think of actual mats. This is hardly your typical setup.



Here is the previously mentioned traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! playmat.

Twitter user Reo posted this do-it-yourself projected playmat. The sound effects are a nice touch!

Let’s hope this is the future.