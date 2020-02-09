Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A new video from Bandai Namco reveals both Ultra Instinct Goku and female Super Saiyan Kefla will be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster this spring as part of FighterZ Pass 3. Kefla is a fusion of fan favorite Dragon Ball Super characters Caulifla and Kale. Hope you’re ready to eat your vegetables.

