A new video from Bandai Namco reveals both Ultra Instinct Goku and female Super Saiyan Kefla will be joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster this spring as part of FighterZ Pass 3. Kefla is a fusion of fan favorite Dragon Ball Super characters Caulifla and Kale. Hope you’re ready to eat your vegetables.
Ben is an exceptionally tall freelance writer and author hailing from Indianapolis. He is the current co-host of the gaming history podcast Memory Card and is likely replaying Banjo-Kazooie right now.