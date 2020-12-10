A new Ao Oni horror game will be released in Japan this month as free-to-play on iOS and Android. It will connect with Ao Oni Online, but as of writing, gameplay details, as well as the title, are currently TBA. The first Ao Oni was released as a freeware game in 2007.
A new Ao Oni horror game will be released in Japan this month as free-to-play on iOS and Android. It will connect with Ao Oni Online, but as of writing, gameplay details, as well as the title, are currently TBA. The first Ao Oni was released as a freeware game in 2007.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
DISCUSSION