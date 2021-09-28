There are gaming chairs, gaming keyboard, and gaming energy drinks. All that is old hat! In Japan, there are mattresses for gamers.



That’s right, gaming mattresses! Japan’s Bauhutte has made its name by selling loungewear for gamers as well as gaming desks, chairs, and even beds. The latest item it’s added to its line up is the Gaming Mattress.



According to Famitsu, the slightly firm foam mattress provides the support for a restful sleep after a day of gaming. It’s even apparently ideal for sprawling on during the day and gaming—which, last time I checked, pretty much every bed is.

Bauhutte roped in a Japanese mattress maker Nishikawa, a company that dates back 455 years, for this Gaming Mattress, so I’m assuming this is a quality product. There are slits in the foam throughout the mattress to offer varying degrees of support.

Okay, so Bauhutte already has an elaborate gaming bed setup. Adding a mattress makes sense, right? I guess, but I’d imagine any good mattress would do fine.

Bauhutte is releasing this in three sizes: single, semi-double, and double, with prices ranging between 28,500 yen ($256) and 43,500 yen ($391). The mattress cover can be removed and cleaned, and the mattress can be rolled up for storage.



But maybe this is the next thing! Loads of people have gaming chairs and swear by them, and perhaps, gaming beds are the way of the future?

On 2ch, Japan’s largest bulletin board, people did not seem impressed. “Is this a joke?” wrote one commenter, while another chimed in, “This has nothing to do with gaming.” Others pointed out that inexpensive mattresses were fine, and that this just seemed to be a regular Nishikawa mattress.



“For this to be a gaming product,” one 2ch commenter noted, “it really needs to be illuminated.”