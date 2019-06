Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: VGBootCamp

A major Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament was won by a Captain Falcon main for the first time in 14 years. Justin “Wizzrobe” Hallett achieved this feat at last weekend’s Smash ‘n’ Splash 5, supplanting the legendary Joel “Isai” Alvarado’s similar victory from 2005.