A Lot of Work Went Into Making Dinos Fight In Primal Rage

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Primal Rage
Primal RageDinosaursDinosArcadeRetrokotakucore
Screenshot: Video Game Ephemera

Primal Rage was a strange, but cool looking arcade from the 90s that used stop-motion animation to create its dino fighters. And this short behind the scenes video produced by Time Warner back in the day shows how much work went into making Primal Rage.

There are some silly 90s bits to this video, like that opening and some of the “Acting” that happens, but ignoring that, this is a great little look at how much effort and time went into making silly dinosaurs fight.

I also appreciate the moment where they discovered that making a game about upright dinos fighting would mean all the fighters would look alike and so they were like, eh... let’s get wild with these creatures instead. That was the right call!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

