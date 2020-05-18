A local ordinance in Kagawa Prefecture asks gaming to be limited to an hour a day during the week and 90 minutes on holidays. Even though these are just guidelines, a 17-year-old is already crowdfunding a lawsuit to challenge this. “I thought it is wrong that an administrative body intervenes in family life,” he said.
