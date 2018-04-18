One of the most famous Devilman tableaus shows the character sitting deep in thought on Tokyo Tower. The pose is recreated in toys and small figures. A few years back, it was even turned into a life-sized figure, which folks are now rediscovering.



Just look at how it matches up!

This is excellent. It also appears to be popping up again.

It’s also 375,840 yen ($3,505). It’s for sale at hobby shop Jungle.