Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:kamen rider
kamen riderjapankotakueasttokyo
Save
Illustration for article titled A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan
Image: Travel Impress Watch
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

In a country with Ultraman, Godzilla, and Gundam stores, it was only a matter of time before an official Kamen Rider store opened in Japan.

Advertisement

On July 1, the Kamen Rider Store Tokyo will begin serving customers. It’s located on Tokyo Character Street, a hub of anime and manga related shops in Tokyo Station.

Illustration for article titled A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan
Image: Travel Impress Watch
Advertisement

As Travel Impress Watch reports, the shop will have exclusive Kamen Rider goodies, including t-shirts, key chains, and markers, among other merch. 

Illustration for article titled A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan
Image: Travel Impress Watch
G/O Media may get a commission
Save Your Floors From Dirt and Grime With $130 off a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum From Newegg
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)
Illustration for article titled A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan
Image: Travel Impress Watch
Illustration for article titled A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan
Image: Travel Impress Watch
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan
Image: Travel Impress Watch

Not as exciting as exclusive helmets and motorcycles, but whaddayagonnado.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Four Games That Resonate (And One I Hate) As I Celebrate Juneteenth

Here’s The Deal With The Last Of Us Part 2

The Best Strategy Games On PC

The Best Anime And Manga For Beginners