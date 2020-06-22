A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In a country with Ultraman, Godzilla, and Gundam stores, it was only a matter of time before an official Kamen Rider store opened in Japan.
Advertisement
On July 1, the Kamen Rider Store Tokyo will begin serving customers. It’s located on Tokyo Character Street, a hub of anime and manga related shops in Tokyo Station.
As Travel Impress Watch reports, the shop will have exclusive Kamen Rider goodies, including t-shirts, key chains, and markers, among other merch.
Advertisement
Not as exciting as exclusive helmets and motorcycles, but whaddayagonnado.