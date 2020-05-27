Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A Journey Inside Second Life's Most Expensive Brothel

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:second life
second lifesexkotaku core
Image: People Make Games
Yes, Second Life is still going, and yes, people are still spending loads of real money on stuff inside it. Like The Monarchy, the game’s most expensive, exclusive...brothel.

In this fascinating video by People Make Games, Quintin Smith takes a tour of The Monarchy and speaks with its owner, learning all about how the place actually works, what the clientele are after, the people who work there and the limitations of Second Life’s animation systems.

And if you ever wanted to ask “So how exactly does semen work?” in Second Life but have never had the chance, you will finally get your answer.

