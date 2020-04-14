Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Screenshot: Team Chex Quest HD

A high-definition remake of the classic Doom clone Chex Quest is heading to Steam over the summer. This updated version of the iconic cereal box prize will feature a new multiplayer mode and six playable characters. I’m from Chex Squadron, and I volunteer.

Ian Walker

Staff writer, Kotaku

