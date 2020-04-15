Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A Gundam Bike? In This Economy?

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:gundam
gundamanime
Illustration for article titled A Gundam Bike? In This Economy?

Suzuki recently decided they wanted a Gundam bike, presumably for Gundam-related reasons, so the Japanese company just went out and had one made.

Illustration for article titled A Gundam Bike? In This Economy?

It was done by American company Icon Motorsports in just 30 days, and while I am not a bike man, I am enough of an anime man to be very much in love with the result.

Illustration for article titled A Gundam Bike? In This Economy?

Sadly for anyone wanting to dream of buying one it’s a custom one-off, so instead of saving (haha) money (hahaha) throughout 2020 (hahahahaha), you’ll just have to make do looking at these images instead.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

