GIF

I like golf video games but detest the actual sport of golf. And so here I am, very excited to see a game catering specifically to this set of interests.



The brief for WHAT THE GOLF? opens with “Golf is boring — Help us fix it!”, and I am 100% down for that. The game takes the absolute basic premise of golf—hit a thing with another thing to push it toward something else—and blows it up, with stages like this:

And this:

And this:

Advertisement

Wonderful.

WHAT THE GOLF? is being developed for the PC, and is currently up on fig looking for funding.

Below is one of the funniest video game trailers I have seen for a long time.