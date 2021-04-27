A Golden Wii Made For Queen Elizabeth II Is Now For Sale

Photo : eBay

Back in 2009, as part of a publicity stunt for...Big Family Games, publisher THQ commissioned the creation of a golden Nintendo Wii, and had it delivered to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



The Queen likely never received the console—as outlined in this excellent episode of People Make Games—but it did eventually find its way into the hands of collector Donny Fillerup, one of the guys behind the website consolevariations.com, which I wrote about back in 2019.

Donny, who is now “Moving on with life” and looking to buy a new place, is putting parts of his collection up for sale, and the headline item is of course this notorious, 24 karat gold -plated Wii, which he has listed on eBay for $300,000.

You’ll need to pay your own shipping, though.

Photo : eBay

If you feel like spending apartment money on a novelty Nintendo console, the auction is here.

