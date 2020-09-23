Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

A Game With The Word "Shit" Was Just Re-Released On The Nintendo Switch In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendoswitchsnessuper famicomjapanretrokotakueastnintendo switch
2
Illustration for article titled A Game With The Word Shit Was Just Re-Released On The Nintendo Switch In Japan
Screenshot: Nintendo 公式チャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
When Super Tennis was originally released in Japan in 1991, the in-game tennis players would exclaim the world “shit”. The North American and UK versions, however, substituted “rats” instead.

Today, Super Tennis was re-released on Nintendo Switch Online. Staying true to the original version, the Japanese version still contains the word “shit.” Purists would expect nothing less! So, as Twitter’s FarmboyinJapan points out...

While some people in Japan might be aware that the word is profanity, many are not, and it does pop up in mainstream media. On a recent Japanese TV drama, for example, one character exclaimed the word.

Though, it’s still wild to see the word on kid-friendly Nintendo hardware.

Be sure to follow FarmboyinJapan for more Nintendo tweets!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

