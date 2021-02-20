A Fully Playable Build Of Rare's Unreleased N64 Game Dinosaur Planet Has Leaked Online

Screenshot : Forest of Illusion / Nintendo / Rare

A group of gaming preservationists has released online a fully playable (and a bit buggy) build of Dinosaur Planet, a canceled Nintendo 64 project developed by Rare. It would eventually become Star Fox Adventures, which was released on the Gamecube in 2002.



Game preservation group Forest of Illusion uploaded the unreleased build of Dinosaur Planet earlier this morning. The group explained that this build of the game was purchased from a private game collector in Sweden. According to the group, files in the build imply it was last worked on December 1, 2000, making it a fairly late build of Dinosaur Planet.

Advertisement

While it does appear to be the full game, it won’t run perfectly on emulators. The group also explained that it will need some hacking before it becomes fully and easily playable to the end. Though even with these issues folks are already downloading the game and playing it via emulator.

Dinosaur Planet was announced back in 1999 and during its development, Nintendo and Shigeru Miyamoto decided the game would work perfectly as a Star Fox title. While some at Rare weren’t thrilled about this change, most realized how the Star Fox brand and characters cou ld help the game be more successful. Interestingly, this leaked build of Dinosaur Planet contains Fox McCloud, indicating that this build is extremely late in the N64 development era of the game, with Rare already beginning to bring in Star Fox elements.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

It’s been quite a month for fans of canceled Rare games. Earlier this month, an unreleased build of the canceled XBLA remake of Goldeneye was released online.

Related Stories