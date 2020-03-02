A Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Out Now

You’ve read our impressions of Final Fantasy VII’s remake, sure, but if you want to try (part of) it out for yourself, good news: as of right now, a demo is available on the PlayStation Store.



It’s available worldwide, and covers “the opening chapter from the game, and the events of the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission”.

Anyone downloading the demo before May 11 will also get “an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme when the full game launches next month”.

You can check out the demo’s listing here.