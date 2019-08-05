Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Tonight for Fine Art we’re looking at Limetown, a small studio in Brazil comprised of artists Amanda Duarte and Gus Lima, who work on concept art and illustrations for games, books and beyond.



You can see more of Limetown’s stuff at their personal site and ArtStation page.

