Odds and Ends

A DSLR Lens On A Game Boy Continues To Rule

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled A DSLR Lens On A Game Boy Continues To Rule
Photo: 3D Printor

I know I’ve written about this before, but I just love it so much—and this video is so good—that I’m going to do it again.

Reader Sam was messing around with the same 3D-printed DSLR mod that I wrote about in 2018, but instead of using to massively zoom in on stuff like the moon, he just used it to take some very nice portraits.

Oh, and then print them! Not using the Game Boy printer, but getting them professionally done, which as you’ll see below looks pretty great up on the wall.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia.

DISCUSSION