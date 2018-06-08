Notebook maker Showa Note doesn’t only make school supplies. It also makes cardboard costumes. Previously Kotaku featured its Dragon Ball Z and samurai outfits.
Today, it’s time to show off Showa Note’s upcoming Darth Vader costume.
The made-in-Japan outfit goes on sale this fall for 3,980 yen ($36.38). No word yet on an international release.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.