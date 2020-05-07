A Cute Lil' Akira Prequel Sounds Weirdly Tempting

Nilberto Tawata is a 3D artist from Brazil, and this is his lil’ Kaneda, who as a kid was learning all the important skills he would go on to need as a...bigger kid.



I love how, since the whole model is including iconic Kaneda imagery like his bike (and stickers), jacket and hair, the brake cables are standing in for those linking his laser gun and its battery pack.

You can see more of Tawata’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

