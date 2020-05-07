Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

A Cute Lil' Akira Prequel Sounds Weirdly Tempting

Luke Plunkett
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Nilberto Tawata is a 3D artist from Brazil, and this is his lil’ Kaneda, who as a kid was learning all the important skills he would go on to need as a...bigger kid.

I love how, since the whole model is including iconic Kaneda imagery like his bike (and stickers), jacket and hair, the brake cables are standing in for those linking his laser gun and its battery pack.

You can see more of Tawata’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

