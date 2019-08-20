Image: 2ch

Years back, Kotaku reported on an inventive way to hold a DualShock and play From Software’s mecha game Armored Core. Now in 2019, it’s back.



In Japanese, this grip style is called densetsu no AC mochi (伝説のAC持ち) or “legendary Armored Core grip.” This grip style is so legendary in Japan that it’s even made a manga appearance!

Via NicoNico, this old clip shows the grip in action.

At the time, I initially assumed that this was a gag. That’s exactly what Japanese forum users said when the photo first surfaced.



But was this ever a real thing? Back when Kotaku originally reported this story, mecha game expert Ollie Barder said, “Basically, fans took the piss out of the fact that the game required you to have about 15 fingers and that ‘this’ was the only solution. It’s one of those satirical gaming points I think as I’ve never seen any of my AC playing friends in Japan playing the game this way—bear in mind I’ve participated in tournaments back in the PS2 days too!”

Recently, Twitter user Jiro-chan showed off the this style of controller grip.

But Jiro-chan isn’t using this for Armored Core, but Fortnite!

It’s seems at least one other person has also used this for a non-AC game. Above a streamer shows how to use it for Black Ops III.

Jiro-chan doesn’t recommend this grip because it made her pinky fingers hurt. I don’t recommend it because it looks bonkers.

