It’s the holiday season, and that means it is the time to listen to holiday songs. They’re universally terrible, so making “new” versions with pop culture objects is just fine by my book. And now we have “The Twelve Days Of Christmas” with Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic parks.



A YouTuber with the simple name of “Stu” has crafted this for our listening pleasure, and you know, it’s not half bad. The rhymes are good and the song works. I really respect the amount of work that Stu put into building parks that work with the rhymes.

I mean, to be honest, there’s more solid work in this video than there is in most actual, real songs that people sing around Christmas. So there’s that. I like it.