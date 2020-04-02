Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:G-mode
A bunch of Java-based phone games from the early 2000s are finally headed to the Switch, at least in Japan. Japanese mobile game company G-Mode announced G-Mode Archives earlier today which will be porting a handful of games over the next few months including the awesome looking JRPG Flyhight Cloudia.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

