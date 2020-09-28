A Boy And His Bike

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Ed Laag is an artist at VFX company Luna Pictures, who have worked on everything from Marvel movies to Final Fantasy XV.
You can see more of Ed’s stuff at his Instagram and ArtStation page.
