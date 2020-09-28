Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

A Boy And His Bike

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled A Boy And His Bike
Illustration: Ed Laag
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Ed Laag is an artist at VFX company Luna Pictures, who have worked on everything from Marvel movies to Final Fantasy XV.

You can see more of Ed’s stuff at his Instagram and ArtStation page.

Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Illustration: Ed Laag
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

