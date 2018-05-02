I’m a sucker for board games with an interesting premise and cool art, so I’m very interested in Brook City, an upcoming release by the same guys behind Street Masters.



The inspiration is cop movies. Everything from Lethal Weapon to Dirty Harry to Miami Vice is clearly represented here, as players choose a police officer to control then drive around the city catching crooks and solving cases.

The art is amazing, but the game also ships with 51 miniatures, representing not just the police you can play as but the criminals as well.



It’s currently taking orders on Kickstarter.