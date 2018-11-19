Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

EA’s Dante’s Inferno, released back in 2010, is a game you probably haven’t thought about in almost a decade. But animator Tal Peleg is out here doing superfan work, bringing the series back with a professionally made short film.



Peleg—currently at Bioware, formerly of Naughty Dog, and creator of the Joel x Banderas gif—has been working on this thing for years. We posted about his first trailer back in 2014, but the first part of his project is now out and available for viewing below.

NSFW warning: there are tiny dicks.

If you’d like to read more on how he’s making the film, Peleg has a behind-the-scenes section on his site, where he details his inspiration, his processes and shouts out some of the help he’s had along the way.