Kotaku East

A Better Look At The New Ghost In The Shell 3D Anime

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:ghost in the shell
2.9K
21
Screenshot: Netflix Asia
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Last fall, when the teaser for the full-3D animation Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was released, there was a range of reactions. Some were totally put off, while others thought it looked okay. Now, thanks to the latest trailer, we can get a better look at the anime. And you know what? Maybe it looks okay!

Now, I don’t think it looks great. The original art from the first animated movies and TV shows were so damn good, you end up making the comparison.

Screenshot: Netflix Asia

This is a pretty good Batou—but it does have kiddy, 3D-digital cartoon look. So does a lot of the other moments in the trailer.

Screenshot: Netflix Asia

Though, the animation with the Tachikoma is buttery smooth.

Gif: Netflix Asia
And then there’s this sequence.

I’m much more optimistic about this show! Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will begin streaming this April. 

Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

