Here you go, Hanzo mains. The only statue you’ll ever buy.



Out in Q4 this year, he stands 13"/33 cm. Being a statue, he does nothing but stand there, looking very Hanzo.



He’s the fourth in a line being released slowly by Blizzard, which already includes Mercy, Widowmaker, Genji and a $450 D.Va.