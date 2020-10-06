A 12-year-old child has died from a heart attack after playing PUBG Mobile for hours without a break, reports the Egypt Independent. Prosecutors are currently investigating the death. Community leaders are being called upon to warn about the game, while parents are recommended to monitor their children’s app use.
DISCUSSION
This is not the games fault, its the parents fault for not regulating the kids time playing the game.