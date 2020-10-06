Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pubg
pubgpubg mobileegyptmetapost
2
Save
Image: PUBG

A 12-year-old child has died from a heart attack after playing PUBG Mobile for hours without a break, reports the Egypt Independent. Prosecutors are currently investigating the death. Community leaders are being called upon to warn about the game, while parents are recommended to monitor their children’s app use. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Sea Of Thieves Streamers Quit The Game In Protest Against Rare’s Response To Toxicity

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: The Kotaku Review

The 12 Best Games on PC

DISCUSSION

brawlx21
BrawlX1

This is not the games fault, its the parents fault for not regulating the kids time playing the game.