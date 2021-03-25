$900 Resident Evil Statue Is NSFW

PureArts are releasing this 1:1 scale bust of a Resident Evil Licker, which they say is “one of the most disturbing creatures you can ever imagine encountering”. They are not lying.
Due for release at the end of the year, the version PureArts are selling is $900. Please also consider the added cost of explaining this to friends, family and guests.
