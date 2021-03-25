Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

$900 Resident Evil Statue Is NSFW

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Photo: PureArts

PureArts are releasing this 1:1 scale bust of a Resident Evil Licker, which they say is “one of the most disturbing creatures you can ever imagine encountering”. They are not lying.

Due for release at the end of the year, the version PureArts are selling is $900. Please also consider the added cost of explaining this to friends, family and guests.

Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Photo: PureArts
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

BlahBlahBlahXXX
BlahBlahBlahXXX

That’s a penis.

It’s...really not. Like, not even close. Have you ever actually seen a penis...?