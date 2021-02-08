Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Screenshot: Microsoft

343 Industries teased a “a new place and way to playHalo: The Master Chief Collection in its latest development update. It could mean just about anything, like maybe MCC is getting VR support, or maybe it’s just coming to a new storefront.

daku
MisterDaku

Now you’ve got me really hyped for VR support. If it doesn’t come through, Ethan, you will be fully to blame for my sadness.