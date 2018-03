GIF

We see a lot of remastered games, but this is something different: Nico Vliek has done some hard work and remastered into big HD resolution 300 old Super Nintendo game logos.



Why? They’re glorious, that’s why. Also because Vliek wanted to “support educational purposes”

They’re so beautiful.

If you want to see all 300 logos just sitting on a page, head to Vliek’s Behance site.