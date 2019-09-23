Last month, a monochrome cafe opened in Tokyo’s Shin-Okubo neighborhood. Called the 2D Cafe, it looks like a manga drawing brought to life.



A 2D Cafe opened in South Korea a few years back, quickly becoming a popular spot to grab snacks and take Instagram photos. This latest 2D cafe in Tokyo is not connected to that original cafe.

Advertisement

Since all the decor in the cafe is flat and colorless, cute desserts and drinks really stand out. Ditto for the customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It reminds me of the “Take on Me” video.