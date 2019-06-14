Illustration: Greg Melo (Kotaku)

25 years ago, Nintendo released the Super Game Boy, allowing the Super Nintendo to play an expansive library of Game Boy titles. Beyond letting gamers play years of portable classics on their televisions, the Super Game Boy housed extra functionality that would enable certain games to achieve a level of presentation that the original Game Boy never could.

To show off these features, when the Super Game Boy launched on June 14, 1994, it was accompanied by a Game Boy game simply titled Donkey Kong. But this release (known by fans today as Donkey Kong ’94) surprised players with some tricks of its own...

Advertisement

Advertisement