31 Of The Biggest Games Coming In 2023

If you, like many others, have been yearning for something to fill the gothic Soulsborne hole in your heart since Bloodborne launched in 2015 and was subsequently never remastered or given a sequel, Lies of P might be in your wheelhouse. While the dark take on Pinocchio received a lot of comparisons to Bloodborne when it was first unveiled, the game seems to draw pretty holistically from FromSoftware’s catalog, rather than just being a specific homage to Bloodborne. This comes in the form of mechanics like a grappling hook, which is evocative of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the weighty movement that feels more like Dark Souls than Bloodborne. So if you’re a fan of the studio, or just Neowiz Games’ interpretation of Pinocchio, you’ll have something to look forward to when Lies of P launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.