30 Indie Games You Should Know About Releasing In 2023

Pizza Tower

Pizza Tower

The first thing that stuck out to me about Pizza Tower was its art style, which is evocative of hand drawn ‘90s cartoons. The second thing that stuck out to me is that it is willing to ask the hard questions about how far a man will go to save his restaurant from its imminent demise. Is he willing to fight his way through a tower of food-themed enemies and other, more general baddies who aim to stop him? Are you willing to help him climb up through an assortment of obstacle courses with the unhinged fury of a man willing to tear a sentient tomato in half to get what he wants? Can a game full of plays on the Italian pie we all like sustain an entire action platformer? It sure looks like it. Pizza Tower is coming to PC on January 26.