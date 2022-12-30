If you’d asked me back in January what I expected to see on my Spotify Wrapped this year, I wouldn’t have guessed the soundtrack from a game I’d only seen glimpses of in various indie presentations. But We Are OFK’s take on an interactive musical biopic has been a constant in my 2022, because I haven’t been able to get its indie pop earworms out of my head since I played the game. As a video game, We Are OFK is an odd one, as it’s more akin to an animated miniseries than what most would consider a traditional video game, but while the player’s involvement is mostly tied to text messages and interactive music videos, We Are OFK is still a lovely, effortless queer meditation on creativity, belonging, and trying to love what you do in the inescapable grind of capitalism. Oh, and all the songs on the titular band’s EP are bangers. — Kenneth Shepard