Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Year In Review2019

2019's Video Games, In Under Two Minutes

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:2019
3.2K
3
2
Gif: YouTube
Year In ReviewYear In ReviewWe look back at the highs, lows, surprises, and standouts in and around video games this year.
PrevNextView All

2019 is on its way out. Just like every year, Malcolm Klock has cut together some of the year’s biggest games and crammed them into less than two minutes for your reminiscing/enjoyment.

There’s a few games in this video I completely forgot (Far Cry New Dawn does not feel like this year to me), but when all put together to some chill Outer Wilds beats, 2019 looked like a pretty good year. For games, anyway.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

2018's Biggest Video Games, In Under Two Minutes

2017's Good Video Games, In Under Two Minutes

2016's Good Video Games, In Two Minutes

About the author