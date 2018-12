Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

As he does every year, Malcolm Klock has put together a video running us through 2018's best (and some of the worst!) video games in under two minutes. Blink and you might miss your favourite.



Of course, some games get more screentime than others—it’s not every year we get a new Red Dead—but Yakuza is well represented, so all is well.