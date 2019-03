Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Continuing in the fine recent tradition of games like Dusk and Ion Maiden, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is an upcoming shooter that is being built using the original Quake engine.



It’s by 3D Realms—who own the name, if not the personnel and legacy of the original Duke Nukem creators—and it looks cool as hell.

It’s currently slated for release in Summer 2019.